The $100,000 treasure hidden in Edmonton since early August was found Monday night.

GoldHunt said the treasure was found by Nathaniel Williamson at 8:28 p.m.

This was the second $100,000 treasure hidden in Edmonton this year. The first hunt started on June 1 and was found by a Sherwood Park family in less than 24 hours.

That same week, an Edmonton man found GoldHunt's treasure in Calgary. The company has also hidden treasures in Vancouver and Houston.