Second GoldHunt treasure found in Edmonton
A treasure full of gold and silver worth $100,000 is buried in Edmonton. (Gold Hunt)
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 10:51PM MDT
The $100,000 treasure hidden in Edmonton since early August was found Monday night.
GoldHunt said the treasure was found by Nathaniel Williamson at 8:28 p.m.
This was the second $100,000 treasure hidden in Edmonton this year. The first hunt started on June 1 and was found by a Sherwood Park family in less than 24 hours.
That same week, an Edmonton man found GoldHunt's treasure in Calgary. The company has also hidden treasures in Vancouver and Houston.