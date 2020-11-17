EDMONTON -- The second man charged with second-degree murder after the killing of a man at Dwayne’s Home in 2019 was arrested Tuesday.

On Oct. 28, 2019, EMS responded to a man’s sudden death at the lodging house then located at 10209 100 Avenue.

His death was ruled a homicide, and on Oct. 7, 2020, the Edmonton Police Service charged 44-year-old Adam Brigden in the death of 55-year-old Michael Rose.

EPS also issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Adam Hardy then.

He was arrested and charged Tuesday.