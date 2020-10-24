Advertisement
Second wave of Connect Care launched in Edmonton zone
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 11:05AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services launched the second wave of Connect Care Saturday at several suburban locations across the Edmonton zone.
Nearly 4,900 staff and 1,100 physicians and other prescribers are involved in its roll out, according to AHS.
Connect Care’s first wave was rolled out last November.
The following hospitals, sites and programs are included in the second wave launch:
- Devon General Hospital
- Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital
- Leduc Community Hospital
- Redwater Health Centre (lab only)
- Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park
- Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert
- WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain
- North East Community Health Centre in Edmonton
- Continuing Care Access
- Palliative Community Consult Team
- Northern Alberta Renal Program
The implementation of Connect Care across Alberta will be done in nine waves, with the last set to occur in 2023.
The wave approach is to ensure AHS is able to fix issues as they appear, allowing the system to adapt before it is rolled out in other areas.