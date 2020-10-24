EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services launched the second wave of Connect Care Saturday at several suburban locations across the Edmonton zone.

Nearly 4,900 staff and 1,100 physicians and other prescribers are involved in its roll out, according to AHS.

Connect Care’s first wave was rolled out last November.

The following hospitals, sites and programs are included in the second wave launch:

Devon General Hospital

Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital

Leduc Community Hospital

Redwater Health Centre (lab only)

Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park

Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert

WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain

North East Community Health Centre in Edmonton

Continuing Care Access

Palliative Community Consult Team

Northern Alberta Renal Program

The implementation of Connect Care across Alberta will be done in nine waves, with the last set to occur in 2023.

The wave approach is to ensure AHS is able to fix issues as they appear, allowing the system to adapt before it is rolled out in other areas.