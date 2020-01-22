EDMONTON -- Emergency crews and a veterinarian worked to free 104 cows from a wreck Wednesday afternoon, after a semi-truck hauling livestock collided with another semi-truck that was stuck in the ditch.

RCMP said both drivers escaped without injury.

The driver of the ditched truck had been waiting several hours for a tow truck after a blast of snow in the area, an officer said.

RCMP originally reported that cows had been ejected, but an officer on scene later told CTV News Edmonton that all animals remained in the livestock trailer.

The trailer rolled in the ditch and had to be uprighted by a tow truck.

The officer did not have an exact number of animals that were injured or killed.

Firefighters from Leduc closed Township Road 490 in the area of Range Road 260, directing traffic through thick fog.

CTV News Edmonton was at the roadblock and noted drivers in the area slowing down to 10 km/hr in some spots to navigate the dense fog.

It was estimated it would take 2 hours to reopen the road.