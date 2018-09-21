

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A 66-year-old man was sent to hospital late Thursday night with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The Edmonton Police Service said the senior was struck by a southbound car while attempting to cross Fort Road at 64 Street. He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The 47-year-old male driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors at this time.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate and is asking any witnesses to the collision to contact them at 780-423-4567or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.p3tips.com/250.