EDMONTON -- A 73-year-old Edmonton woman who went for a walk in the ravine on Tuesday has not returned home.

Carole Byrne left her home near Lessard Drive and 57 Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Police said she was last seen about two kilometres away, near Lessard Road and 184 Street in the ravine area.

Her family and police are concerned for her wellbeing, with temperatures expected to reach -14 C by 8 p.m.

Byrne is white, 5’3” tall, and about 110 pounds.

She could be wearing a black, 3/4-length winter jacket, black toque, mitts, and black leather hiking boots.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.