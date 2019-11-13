Serious collision closes Highway 39
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:09AM MST
Highway 39 between Range Road 272 and Range Road 273 is closed after a serious collision Wednesday morning.
RCMP said they responded to the two-vehicle collision at approximately 7:30 a.m. Emergency services are also on scene.
Police are warning drivers to expect traffic to be diverted for several hours. They recommend finding alternate routes.
This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.