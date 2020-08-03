EDMONTON -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the City of Edmonton, as well as various parts of Alberta.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:

· City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

· Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

· High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Hwy

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Slave Lake

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

· Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake

· Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

· Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds – Sundre

· Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay

· Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion – Provost

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

· Drumheller - Three Hills

· Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park

A heat warning is also in effect for a large portion of the province, including:

· Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

· Brooks - Strathmore – Vulcan

· Drumheller - Three Hills

· Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park

· Hanna - Coronation – Oyen

· Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion – Provost

· Medicine Hat - Bow Island – Suffield

· Okotoks - High River – Claresholm

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

Daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius will continue today.

Somewhat cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.