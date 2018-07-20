Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for Edmonton, and parts of central Alberta late Friday morning.

The watches were issued for the following regions:

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre

Drumheller – Three Hills

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen

The watch, issued just before 10:30 a.m., said conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind, hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada said the storms had developed along the foothills and would be moving northeast Friday afternoon – the area included in the watches could expand depending on how the storms evolve.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for #yeg and surrounding region. Potential for severe storms later this afternoon & evening. CTV edmonton weather app, download and stay up to date on all watches/warnings #CTV @ctvedmonton #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Rt0t7jEwfA — Cory Edel (@coryedelCTV) July 20, 2018

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said the storms could develop in the Edmonton Metro Region and surrounding areas late Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Shortly after the watch was issued, EPCOR tweeted a reminder to motorists over the risk of localized flooding in certain areas.

Today's thunderstorm risk could mean heavy rain. Be aware and never enter an underpass that is flooded. Call 311 to report street flooding and dislodged manhole covers. #yeg #yegwx — EPCOR (@EPCOR) July 20, 2018

Classen said there’s a chance the severe storms could develop to the south and southwest of Edmonton, before tracking east-northeast and growing in intensity. He said one or two of the storms could produce hail the size of tennis balls.

Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for parts of northwest Alberta.