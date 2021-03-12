EDMONTON -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with sexual interference after police received a report about a sexual offence against a child.

RCMP in Beaverlodge got the complaint in February, and immediately began an investigation.

On March 1, Timothy Shawn Superville of Beaverlodge was arrested and charged.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 31.

Police believe there could be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.