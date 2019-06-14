

Steven Dyer, CTV News Edmonton





West Edmonton Mall is playing host to Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker for the opening of her first Canadian SJP location.



SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker is a luxury shoe store taking up residence just by Bourbon Street.



This industry is appropriate for Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The character was well-known for her love of shoes, so much so that she rushed across New York at a break-neck speed to get back a pair of blue heels.



Founded in 2014 by Parker and George Malkemus III, the collection is based out of New York City.



SJP is joining a growing number of luxury stores moving into Edmonton’s iconic mall.



The event is sold out but you might be able to sneak a peek at the Ice Palace Saturday at 2 p.m.