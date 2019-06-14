West Edmonton Mall is playing host to Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker for the opening of her first Canadian SJP location.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker is a luxury shoe store taking up residence just by Bourbon Street.

This industry is appropriate for Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The character was well-known for her love of shoes, so much so that she rushed across New York at a break-neck speed to get back a pair of blue heels.

Founded in 2014 by Parker and George Malkemus III, the collection is based out of New York City.

SJP is joining a growing number of luxury stores moving into Edmonton’s iconic mall.

The event is sold out but you might be able to sneak a peek at the Ice Palace Saturday at 2 p.m.