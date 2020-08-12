EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is asking for public feedback on continuing the bid to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The online survey opened Wednesday and will continue through Aug. 26.

Edmonton is one of 23 cities in the running in Canada's joint bid with the United States and Mexico. Toronto and Montreal are also candidate cities.

FIFA will choose up to 16 cities to host matches and special events. Forty-eight teams from around the world will play 80 matches in the tournament, which happens every four years.

Canada has never hosted the international event.

According to the city, it will cost $70 million to be a host city, which includes capital upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium.

Estimates show the event could generate more than $450 million in economic benefits for the region and the province.

The City of Edmonton survey questions address the cost and benefits of the event, the value of the international exposure it could create and the lasting benefits of the infrastructure upgrades.

The survey is being conducted on behalf of the city by Advanis, a national public opinion research company.