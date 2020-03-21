EDMONTON -- A local singer is using her voice to lift up Edmontonians amid the pandemic.

Crowds have gathered at a safe physical distance to hear Cara McLeod sing from her balcony.

She's singing tunes like "Imagine" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for all to enjoy.

She was inspired by the actions of residents in Italy, who on many occasions sat on their balconies and played music.

McLeod says as long as people keep enjoying it, she will continue to sing to those who gather.