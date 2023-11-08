Smith to reveal today plan for reforming Alberta's health system

The Alberta government is expected to reveal Wednesday how it plans to reform the province's health-care system.

Premier Danielle Smith will be joined by her health, mental health and addictions, and seniors ministers, as well as officials from Covenant Health, the professional associations of nurses and firefighter and paramedics, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) for a 9 a.m. news conference.

Documents the Alberta NDP say were sent anonymously to the party, which it shared on Tuesday, purport to be cabinet briefing documents about dismantling Alberta Health Services.

The province's 15-year-old health provider could be split into four agencies that oversee acute care, primary care, continuing care, and mental health and addiction, according to the documents.

Smith has criticized AHS as too monolithic.

She has described her plan to reform the system as "disaggregating" the agency.

In 2022, Smith replaced the AHS board with a single administrator.

Albertans in recent years have struggled to find a family doctor, faced long wait times, and seen service reductions in smaller communities.

This is a developing story. More to come…

With files from The Canadian Press