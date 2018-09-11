Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Snow coming to Edmonton, central Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada issued snow warnings and special weather statements for parts of Alberta.
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:35PM MDT
Environment Canada has issued snow warnings for Grande Prairie and Hinton, and special weather statements for the Edmonton area and parts of central Alberta.
Grande Prairie will get 5-15 centimetres of snow. The cool weather will then move towards Edmonton on Wednesday evening, Environment Canada said.
Snow is not expected to accumulate significantly.
It may reach as far south as Banff by Thursday morning.