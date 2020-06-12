EDMONTON -- Police have charged a St. Albert man in the death of Breianna Schamber, 25, last December.

Schamber’s body was found in a home in the Duggan neighbourhood on Dec. 3, 2019.

When police were initially called to the scene, they would not confirm that her death was suspicious.

On June 11, homicide detectives arrested and charged Hunter Alexander Duncan, 23, with second-degree murder.

Police have also confirmed Schamber died from strangulation.

Schamber’s mother Tara said Breianna and her boyfriend had just moved to the home where her body was found.

“She had just gotten settled in that house that she was in. Just paid rent a couple of days prior, was really excited that she had a home, that she was settled down,” Tara Schamber told CTV News Edmonton.

She doesn’t believe her daughter knew Duncan prior to the night of her death.

“As far as I understand, Breianna didn’t know him either, that was their first meeting.”

She said Breianna’s boyfriend found her on the couch when he woke up.

Six months after her daughter’s death, she’s still searching for answers. She said Duncan isn’t cooperating with police.

“I wish I knew something.”

“It’s the hardest, THE hardest part, not knowing.”

Breianna was a mother to a five-year-old son. Tara is now raising him.

“It’s torture. And what do I tell him?”

“Somebody took his mommy. Somebody hurt her and took her from us, because that’s all I know.”

Tara described her daughter as strong and loved.

“She was the most amazing, beautiful girl, and she didn’t deserve this. I hope and pray that she gets the justice she deserves.”

And she said as much as she wants the truth for herself, she needs them for her grandson even more.

“He’s only five now, but I guarantee he’s going to need answers.”