

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 49-year-old woman died Saturday after her dog attacked her and a three-year-old child in southern Alberta.

The attack happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the victim’s residence near Langdon, a community southeast of Calgary in Rockyview County.

According to Strathmore RCMP, the boxer pitbull cross first attacked the three-year-old before turning on its owner.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The toddler was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The boxer pitbull and another dog from the residence have been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.

Witnesses told police the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well behaved.