The European soccer pre-season tour is making a stop in Edmonton this Saturday with a friendly match between teams from Spain and Wales.

La Liga's Real Valladolid will take on Cardiff City FC of the English Championship at Commonwealth Stadium at 7 p.m.

It's not the first time a Valladolid member has visited Commonwealth. Ronaldo, the team's majority owner and widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, and was in the squad of the Brazil team that drew 1-1 against Canada in 1994 before the South Americans went on to win the World Cup in the United States.

"If Canada, that's still developing, tied 1-1, it should be something they should be proud of," midfielder Tony Villa told CTV News Edmonton.

Valladolid is training at Foote Field under conditions Spanish players are not accustomed to in July.

"It is a lot colder than it should be in summer," Villa said.

But perhaps being in Edmonton is a breath of fresh air for the Spanish club, as seven current and former Valladolid players are being investigated for match fixing.

Tickets for the pre-season match are still available on Ticketmaster.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett