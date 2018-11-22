

Alex Anonteshyn, CTV Edmonton





Each CFL team has a party headquarters, and over the last 45 years, the Spirit of Edmonton event has earned a reputation of being the biggest, best and cheapest.

“That’s the first party we go to,” said Donna Harrison, a member of the super-fan group, The Posse.

The Posse met at a Grey Cup Festival nearly 20 years ago, and have been meeting up every year since at Grey Cups across the country.

Harrison said the Spirit of Edmonton is the best.

“Everybody goes to the Spirit!”

“Everybody knows us,” acknowledged Keith Keating, of the Spirit of Edmonton team. “And so there’s a lot more demand on us and of course we have to put on a bigger, better show here than we put on other places.”

This year—the Edmonton party’s 45th—the event will be charging a $10 charge to get in.

Organizers said as the event is volunteer run, a charge is the only way to pay for the professional set up and live entertainment fans have come to expect.

“Everything just costs more and we just can’t afford it. We’re a non-for-profit, our sponsors are what keeps us alive.”

Spirit of Edmonton will be open until 2 a.m., Thursday through Friday.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson