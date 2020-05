EDMONTON -- The capital region and northwestern Alberta are waking up to spring snow Friday morning.

Wet snow is falling in Edmonton, Stony Plain, Drayton Valley, Red Deer and Whitecourt.

Snow, rain/snow mix being seen in #StonyPlain, NW to #Whitecourt, SW&S to #DraytonValley and #RedDeer. Will transition to rain through morning. Light rain/showers lasting throughout the rest of today #abstorm https://t.co/Ttk65x09hm — Cory Edel (@coryedelCTV) May 22, 2020

The snow is expected to turn to rain later Friday morning and the wet conditions will continue for the rest of the day.