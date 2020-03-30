EDMONTON -- A massage therapist was arrested and charged two weeks ago after a historical sexual assault in Spruce Grove, Alta.

The assault, reported to police on Jan. 1, occurred at Creekside Massage Therapy, RCMP said.

Darcy Leakvold, 51, was charged with sexual assault on March 11.

Leakvold, of Stony Plain, is scheduled to appear in court April 1.