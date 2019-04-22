

CTV Edmonton





Four armed robberies that occurred between April 18 and 20 are being investigated by St. Albert RCMP.

The stolen items included cell phones, wallets and property. The items were handed over without injury or physical contact after the suspect(s) produced what appeared to be a firearm.

The victims were walking or on bikes when they were approached by the suspect, who remained close to his vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a small newer silver sedan or a newer white SUV.

RCMP are searching for two suspects. One is described as Asian or Filipino, thin, in his mid twenties and may have facial hair and noticeable acne. The second suspect is described as a black male with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).