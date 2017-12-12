

Kyra Markov and Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





Strathcona County RCMP said an hours-long standoff in an industrial area of Sherwood Park had resolved shortly after noon Tuesday, with one in custody.

Officers were called to a firearms complaint at a business in the area of 18 Street and 24 Street, located on 84 Avenue in Sherwood Park just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Reports indicated a male had pointed a firearm at a female, who left immediately and contacted police.

Police said there was reason to believe the suspect was still inside, and had another woman inside with him.

RCMP diverted traffic in the area as police managed the incident.

At about 10 a.m., a woman was released from the building without incident, and the suspect was taken into custody two hours later.

Neither of the females were injured.

Roads closed as a result of the incident were reopened a short time after it was resolved.