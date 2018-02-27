The votes for the new leader of the Alberta Party have been counted, with Stephen Mandel coming out on top.

Edmonton’s former mayor and former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister collected 66 percent of the vote in the first round of voting.

Mandel defeated Calgary MLA Rick Fraser and lawyer Kara Levis to helm the party.

For ten years, until 2013, Mandel was mayor of Edmonton – he oversaw revitalization of Edmonton’s downtown core, including the new downtown arena.

He was Health Minister for the Progressive Conservative government, but was voted out along with his party in 2015.

With files from The Canadian Press