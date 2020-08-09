Advertisement
Stolen SUV linked to homicide: police
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 3:03PM MDT
Stock photo of a black Nissan Murano.
Cold Lake RCMP is looking for a stolen SUV in connection with a homicide.
The vehicle is a 2018 black Nissan Murano with Alberta plate BRW 5433, which was last seen on Cold Lake First Nations Sunday morning.
The SUV has tinted windows and a dent in the back.
Anyone who has seen the SUV or has information is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.
Police have not indicated what homicide the SUV is related to.