Cold Lake RCMP is looking for a stolen SUV in connection with a homicide.

The vehicle is a 2018 black Nissan Murano with Alberta plate BRW 5433, which was last seen on Cold Lake First Nations Sunday morning.

The SUV has tinted windows and a dent in the back.

Anyone who has seen the SUV or has information is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Police have not indicated what homicide the SUV is related to.