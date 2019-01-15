

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A local couple is bringing back classic arcade games, which you can play with your family and friends at their acreage southeast of Edmonton.

Matthew Russell is an electronic technologist and for years he’s collected and fixed arcade machines.

After stashing them in the basement, he and his wife, Shawna Russell Spady, decided to open an arcade in their garage to share them with people who grew up playing them.

“They’re meant to be played, not stuck in a garage somewhere,” Matthew told CTV News. “The hardest part was bringing them out of the basement.”

The two opened Short Circuit Arcade with 86 games, and they have another 88 that need to be fixed, in their basement.

The collection began with Ninja Gaiden; it includes classics like Ms. Pac-Man, BurgerTime and Galaga.

“Every time he’s like, ‘I found one that was on my list, and it’s one I never thought I would find,” Shawna said.

Matthew’s favourite part is seeing parents have fun with their kids, and show them what they played growing up.

“The parents were so happy, right. Great seeing them all happy,” he said.

The Russells are renting Short Circuit Arcade for group functions. For more information, visit their Facebook page.