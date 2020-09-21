Advertisement
'Strong gas smell' in south Edmonton results in more than 50 calls to firefighters
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 12:14PM MDT
ATCO responded to a plant in south Edmonton after reports of a strong gas smell. Sept. 21, 2020. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has received more than 50 calls in connection to a "strong gas smell" on the south side.
ATCO is responding to a plant near 100 Street and 29 Avenue, a City of Edmonton spokesperson told CTV News.
More to come…