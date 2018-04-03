While the Easter break ends for thousands of Edmonton students, hundreds of students were set to return to class months after a burst pipe and flooding damage prompted the school to close for repairs.

The burst pipe at Minchau School at 3615 Mill Woods Road East NW was discovered over the Christmas break.

The Edmonton Public School district said extreme cold temperatures caused a pipe to burst in the staff washroom on January 1. Custodial staff discovered the flooding the next day, and school district officials were notified.

Officials said two inches of water accumulated on the floors of the school. Portable classrooms and the gym were not impacted by the flooding.

While workers repaired the water damage, more than 300 displaced students were bussed to Jan Reimer School.

More to come…