Suspected impaired driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:44AM MST
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in central Alberta in January.
Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the crash at the O'Chiese First Nation on Jan. 25 just before 6 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries, RCMP said. She died two days later.
Shania Destiny Lynn Whitehorse was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a vehicle over 80 mg, police said.
Whitehorse is scheduled to appear in court March 4.