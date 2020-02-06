EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in central Alberta in January.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the crash at the O'Chiese First Nation on Jan. 25 just before 6 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries, RCMP said. She died two days later.

Shania Destiny Lynn Whitehorse was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a vehicle over 80 mg, police said.

Whitehorse is scheduled to appear in court March 4.