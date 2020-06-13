Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Suspicious death under investigation after shooting in northeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Brintnell Blvd NW near 44 Street and 165 Avenue. (Galen McDougall/ CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man on Brintnell Boulevard early Saturday morning.
A number of calls about gunshots were reported from the area around 12:25 a.m.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead when he arrived at hospital.
He has been identified by police as Samar Farzat Chehimi.
Police said this was not a random shooting, and there is no risk to the public.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Police are looking for information about a stolen red Ford Expedition that was seen leaving the area when the shooting happened, similar to the vehicle pictured below. The vehicle also has a front licence plate with an Oilers decal.
“We are asking the public for any information about this vehicle’s whereabouts since June 1,” says Homicide Section Det. Jared Buhler in a news release. “The suspect(s) in this death are believed to be associated to this stolen vehicle.”
Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw the SUV parked on a roadway or in front of a house between June 1 and June 13.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the red SUV is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.