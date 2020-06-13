EDMONTON -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man on Brintnell Boulevard early Saturday morning.

A number of calls about gunshots were reported from the area around 12:25 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead when he arrived at hospital.

He has been identified by police as Samar Farzat Chehimi.

Police said this was not a random shooting, and there is no risk to the public.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Police are looking for information about a stolen red Ford Expedition that was seen leaving the area when the shooting happened, similar to the vehicle pictured below. The vehicle also has a front licence plate with an Oilers decal.

“We are asking the public for any information about this vehicle’s whereabouts since June 1,” says Homicide Section Det. Jared Buhler in a news release. “The suspect(s) in this death are believed to be associated to this stolen vehicle.”

Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw the SUV parked on a roadway or in front of a house between June 1 and June 13.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the red SUV is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.