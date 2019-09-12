'Suspicious package' at Edmonton Canada Post contained meat, ice: police
Suspicious package reported at Canada Post in Edmonton on Sept. 12, 2019. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 1:24PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 1:49PM MDT
A "suspicious package" found at an Edmonton Canada Post on Thursday contained meat and ice, officials said.
Emergency crews and a HAZMAT team were called to 105 Avenue and 96 Street just before 1 p.m. for a report of a suspicious package.
The call came in after fluid was spotted leaking from a brown box.
Around 1:45 p.m., officials confirmed the box was holding meat and ice, and the fluid leaking was melted ice water.