Two apartments and two businesses in Red Deer were evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, but a police investigation found it not to be dangerous.

Mounties were called to an apartment building in the area of 47 Avenue and 48 Street at 12:10 p.m. after a suspicious package being treated as a possible explosive device was found.

Police evacuated the businesses and apartments, and closed multiple roads, as a precautionary measure.

The small number of people affected have been allowed back into the building and the roads have reopened, RCMP said.