A suspicious package was found on the NorQuest College’s campus, prompting police to bring in their bomb squad.

Police were called to 108 Street and 102 Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Edmonton City Police are investigating a suspicious package located on the south side of Heritage Tower (102 avenue). Please stay away from this area until further notice. Building remains open. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/dL71Txx3IZ — NorQuest College (@NorQuest) May 3, 2018

The EPS Explosives Disposal Unit contained the area and determined the package was not a threat.

Police are now looking for the package’s owner.