Sword-armed robber steals cash, liquor from northern Alta. store

EDMONTON -

A person recently robbed a northern Alberta liquor store armed with a sword, Mounties say.

Cold Lake Mounties are asking for help identifying the sword-wielding thief from Oct. 19.

Around 9 p.m. that day, the masked male entered the store and demanded money and two bottles of liquor.

He left in a blue Ford F-150 truck with extended cab. Three other people were inside the truck.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect was about 5’11" and wore a black jacket, blue jeans, and grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.