The husband of a woman recently struck by a vehicle at a south Edmonton crosswalk is pleading the driver to come forward.

The man’s 49-year-old wife, and a 64-year-old man who reported the hit-and-run to police, stepped off an ETS bus around 5 p.m. on December 13, walked eastbound through the crosswalk in the area of 96 Street and 71 Avenue, and were struck by a vehicle headed south through the Hazeldean neighbourhood, EPS said.

“You left my wife, a loving woman and devoted mother of our 10-year-old daughter, on the road to die and just drove away,” the husband said in an Edmonton Police Service release.

The driver of the van fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

EPS is searching for the vehicle and the driver. Police said the van is believed to be a white Chevrolet or GMC Savannah, from 2013 or newer, without a roof rack or rear windows.

“The driver of that van hit my wife and the other gentlemen and sent them flying 45 feet through the air – and then just kept on driving,” the husband said.

“They left her there lying on the road with multiple, life-threatening injuries including fractures to her skull, collarbone, pelvis and spinal injuries."

The woman was released from the hospital on Thursday night, and the other pedestrian is also at home with severe pain from multiple fractures, EPS said.

“I’m pleading today with the driver of that van, whether you’re a courier, or a contractor or whatever you were doing that evening, to step up and do the right thing and make things right,” the husband said. “Turn yourself into police and take accountability for your mistake.”

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.