

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Recent rallies across Alberta have reignited the conversation around the province separating from Canada.

From Albertans expressing their anger over pipeline woes, to concerns over immigration rules, many people are frustrated.

“Many people like myself, who are Albertans and proud to be Canadians, we're tired of being pushed out of this country,” said Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt.

“I believe it's better to die on your feet than live on your knees, but right now we are living on our knees.”

Online, Alberta separation is a hotly contested topic but whether or not the self-imposed exile is feasible is another conversation.

“It would be very time consuming and very messy,” said political scientist Duane Bratt. “I actually think this could get a lot worse before it gets better.”

Bratt went on to add that a large source of the anger boiling over is coming from the issue of pipelines; however he believes that separating would not solve that problem.

“We would still be a landlocked province. BC is not going to disappear, we are not going to get a coastline.”

Added on top of that, are the potential issues surrounding infrastructure, policing and even currency if Alberta wanted to breakup with Canada.

However, the separation chatter remains, and the voices like the ones that were raised at rallies throughout the weekend are loud.

“We don't want Alberta to become more like the rest of Canada, we want the rest of Canada to become more like Alberta,” said Fildebrandt.

“And if we can't govern our own affairs here at home and be treated justly as a part of a family in confederation, then it might be time to go past marriage counseling.”

With files from Timm Bruch