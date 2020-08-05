EDMONTON -- A teen accused of shooting a male in central Alberta over the weekend faces six criminal charges.

The 17-year-old boy faces one count each of aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as two counts of pointing a firearm.

He cannot be named because he is a minor. He has been conditionally released and scheduled to appear in Breton Provincial Court on Aug. 26.

A male was taken to hospital from a home in Warburg with a gunshot wound on Aug. 1.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

According to Thorsby RCMP, the incident happened around 11 p.m.

Officers arrested the teen that night, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.