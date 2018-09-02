A 16-year-old boy fell into a lake south of Fort McMurray Saturday afternoon and crews are searching for him.

Police received a call from a boater that saw the boy fall into the Gregoire Lake from a “small watercraft” at approximately 3:23 p.m.

The watercraft was found washed up on shore, police said.

Firefighters, police and search and rescue crews are searching for the missing boy.

The water is rough at this time, RCMP said.

The family of the teenager has been notified and his identity won’t be released.

Gregoire Lake is approximately 35 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.