RCMP in northern Alberta said the search effort to find a teen that fell into Gregoire Lake on Saturday afternoon was still underway.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said a volunteer dive team from Camrose had joined the search for the 16-year-old boy Sunday and Monday. Police said crews encountered shallow and rough water when they tried to use sonar and underwater cameras.

Air patrols were also conducted Sunday in the area.

Police believe the teen drowned after he fell from a “small watercraft” just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Boat patrols of the lake will continue throughout the week.