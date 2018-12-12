

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Terry Crews is coming to Edmonton to encourage men to prevent violence against women.

The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) will bring Crews, one of the predominant voices of the #MeToo movement, as a special guest speaker to the Shaw Conference Centre on Feb. 20.

The actor and former NFL player is using his platform to create a safer world for women.

“I've been sharing my story and talking to people all over the world about what it means to be a man, and how we can change things for ourselves and for the women and girls we care about,” Crews said in a video about his visit to Edmonton.

For the ACWS, Crews is the “perfect person” for this conversation.

“Men and boys play a unique role in the prevention of violence against women and Terry Crews is on a mission to challenge modern day masculinity and what manhood really means,” ACWS Program Developer Christie Lavan said.

All proceeds from the event will benefit ACWS.