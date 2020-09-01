EDMONTON -- The legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on 40 years later, but the 2020 edition is going to look a little different.

The Terry Fox Run, this year dubbed “One Day, Your Way,” is adopting a virtual run strategy as the country continues to deal with COVID-19.

The annual event is a major fundraiser for cancer research.

People are being encouraged to get out and support the cause on Sunday, Sept. 20, but rather than running in a large group, participants are asked to get out any way they can.

The day’s progress will be tracked digitally and will be available for anyone to see online.

“At any point in the day please go for a walk, a run, or a bike ride in Terry’s name and if you can make a donation,” Edmonton co-organizer Darrin Park said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

“If you want to physically donate, by all means come for a drive down here to Kinsmen Park,” he said.

This year’s Terry Fox Run Edmonton Honorary Chairperson James Grindlay will be running the full 42.2 kilometres the day before the event.

A two-time cancer survivor, Grindlay has been taking part in the annual run for 35 years.

“Terry Fox ran a marathon roughly every single day for 143 days, so why can’t I? What’s different? There’s nothing,” said Grindlay.

Organizers are hoping to raise $800,000 for cancer research with this year’s event.

You can donate, sponsor a participant or register yourself online.