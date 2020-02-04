The Arkells resolve to support local journalism in 2020
Arkells perform at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
EDMONTON -- Canadian rock band the Arkells has launched a new campaign to support local journalism.
Fans can receive a free, special edition t-shirt by showing proof of a year-long paid subscription to a local newspaper or daily publication.
"If you’re an engaged member of your community, you’re probably thankful for the people who report the news. And even if you’re not, you’re probably still reassured to know that someone is keeping tabs. Good reporting not only keeps us in the loop, but also makes sure our big wigs are held accountable — to ensure there is no sneaky biz," their website reads.
"Somewhere along the way, we took this for granted. We forgot that we have to pay for this vital service, and that reporting the news isn’t free. In our own city we’ve seen our local newspaper continue to shrink, and we worry about its future and the future of other local newspapers."