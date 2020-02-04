EDMONTON -- Canadian rock band the Arkells has launched a new campaign to support local journalism.

Fans can receive a free, special edition t-shirt by showing proof of a year-long paid subscription to a local newspaper or daily publication.

New year, new deed:

Arkells want you to stop running from the paywall & consider supporting local journalism. It's been years in the making.

Sign up for a subscription to your fave news outlet and we'll gift you this custom t-shirt.

DEETS HERE + FEEL GOOD:https://t.co/B9fmsC0x52 pic.twitter.com/onUW8IsTuH — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) February 4, 2020

"If you’re an engaged member of your community, you’re probably thankful for the people who report the news. And even if you’re not, you’re probably still reassured to know that someone is keeping tabs. Good reporting not only keeps us in the loop, but also makes sure our big wigs are held accountable — to ensure there is no sneaky biz," their website reads.

"Somewhere along the way, we took this for granted. We forgot that we have to pay for this vital service, and that reporting the news isn’t free. In our own city we’ve seen our local newspaper continue to shrink, and we worry about its future and the future of other local newspapers."

You can snag your t-shirt by visiting the Arkells website.