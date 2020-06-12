EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Oilers prospect is using his musical talents to pay tribute to his friend and teammate.

Cooper Marody's new song Agape was written in honour of Colby Cave, who died in April after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25 years old.

"It's the most important song I've ever written," said Marody, who plays for the Oilers' AHS affliate Bakersfield Condors. "This song is really special to me."

The song was released on June 12, another nod to the man who wore number 12 for the Edmonton Oilers.

Cave's wife Emily, after struggling to find music that spoke to her loss and the couple's love, asked Marody to write the special song.

He agreed and with the help of two cowriters, created a song that exemplifies the Caves' love for each other.

"This song is a love song from Colby to Emily, and it's written from Colby's perspective," Marody explained on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "When we were writing it, we had no doubt after that this was Colby writing and singing through us and this is his message to her."

The couple said Agape – meaning the highest form of love – to each other often. It was also the final word of their wedding vows, which are included in Colby's voice in the song.

"Just to hear his voice within the song is pretty special and pretty incredible," Emily said.

She first heard the track while packing up to move from Ontario to Edmonton.

"I get the demo and I just ran down stairs to the basement and I just bawled," she said.

Emily wants people to know who Colby was and his impact on her life and others.

All proceeds from the song will go to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, which Cave's family and the Edmonton Oilers set up in his honour. The fund will help cover the costs of community programs with an emphasis on mental health as well as a providing access to sports for underprivileged children.