Alberta's Child and Youth Advocate is calling for better supports for young adults that come out of the child welfare system.

Del Graff released a report Monday that examined the experiences of six young people who died in 2018 and had received support from Children's Services through Support and Financial Assistance Agreements (SFAAs).

"Their experiences, along with others who have talked with us about SFAAs, highlight the need to improve the services provided to emerging adults,” Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff said in a written release. “Supporting young people as they enter adulthood is essential because this developmental stage lays the foundation for the rest of their lives.”

The recommendations include recognizing the significance of the developmental stage of emerging adulthood and supporting people ages 18 to 24 years old through that stage of life, connecting young people to adult services like health and education supports before their SFAAs end and providing them with adequate and safe housing options.

The Kenney government changed the maximum age that children who grew up in care can receive financial benefits in October. Effective April 1, 2020, the maximum age will drop from 24 to 22.

"Children's Services is prioritizing funding for children," the press secretary for the Children's Services minister told CTV News Edmonton in a statement in November. "Many of these adults are better served by program administered through Community and Social Services, and our caseworkers will work with them to ensure they're in the appropriate program."

The Child and Youth Advocate's report does not specifically address these changes.

The report says these young people do not feel prepared to live independently and that they need more support during this critical period.

The Child and Youth Advocate of Alberta is an officer of the legislature whose role is to represent the rights, interests and viewpoints of children who are receiving intervention services or are involved in the youth justice system.