EDMONTON -- A group of teachers in a village east of Edmonton went out of their way to make their Grade 12 graduates feel special after the ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A convoy of teachers, parents and friends made its way to the home of each of the four graduates of Innisfree Delnorte School on Thursday.

Waving signs and cheering with sirens and horns blaring, the group came together to send an important message.

“They matter, they put in the time, they’ve worked hard for 12 years,” principal Stacey Barber told CTV News Edmonton. "“They need to know that we’re still thinking about them and their future and there needs to be celebration.”

It's not the usual graduation ceremony for students, but it is one that will be remembered.

"Obviously it’s not what I had planned, but it makes me feel special they still wanted to do something special for us,” graduating student Shae Boere said.

Alberta cancelled classes and diploma exams on March 16. Grade 12 students who were on track to earn 100 or more credits are still eligible for graduation.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall