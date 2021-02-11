EDMONTON -- As the Edmonton Football Team searches for a new name, a local dog owner is making a pitch for the Edmonton Elkhounds.

The option is one of seven names being considered by the football club after suggestions by the public were shortlisted.

"They’re a very hardy breed," Kendra Tkach told CTV News Edmonton. "They’re great in cold weather and I think they would be good for our team."

Elkhounds are Norwegian hunting dogs that were originally developed to track and bring down big game.

Tkach works at a pet store and said there are less than three dozen in the city, one of which she's the proud owner of.

"I just want to support our breed. They make great family pets and I just want to support the Elkhounds," she said.

The Edmonton Football Team said the name was chosen as a possibility because of the animals' loyalty and fearlessness.

"What we want to be able to do is to extend the brand to the fan experience and to the game experience and, you know, how does that name – how do all these names – fit into that and they all met that criteria," said Chris Presson, CEO of the Edmonton Football Club.

Tkach admits she doesn't believe Elkhounds is a frontrunner with the public but regardless of how the vote goes, she will remain a fan.

"Go Elkhounds!" she exclaimed.

The public can vote on their favourite name until Saturday, Feb. 14.

