EDMONTON -- One of the thieves shot at by Edmonton police following a gas station robbery north of the city Monday morning suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed.

Around 4:10 a.m., Edmonton police officers saw a break-and-enter in progress at a gas station on Highway 37.

A Dodge pickup truck was backed up to the gas station, and the front of the building was damaged.

ASIRT said the thieves got back in the truck, tried to leave the scene and hit the EPS vehicle.

'It's one of those things that you see on TV': Attempted robbery leads to police shooting north of Edmonton

The officers fired their guns and chased the truck down Highway 28.

The truck went into a ditch in a residential area, and one of the people inside fled on foot, before the truck got back on the road.

ASIRT said there was another crash between the two vehicles and the officers fired their guns again.

The truck drove off and crashed into a tree. The three people inside were arrested. The person who previously got out of the truck was arrested separately.

A 37-year-old man, who was a passenger in the truck, was shot in the leg twice, ASIRT said. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He's now in custody.

No one else was injured during the incident.

ASIRT is now investigating the actions of the police officers during the incident, while EPS will continue to investigate the robbery.