

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton woman is speaking out after this week’s heavy snowfall created mobility issues on city streets.

Bean Gill uses a wheelchair and was on the way to the gym Tuesday when she came across a shoveled pile of snow blocking her path.

The mound of snow prompted Gill to pull out her phone and start recording, in a bid to show the city and businesses the problems those with mobility issues face when snow is cleared.

“My accessibility and my mobility rely on your snow removal,” Gill says in the video. “People don’t think about people with disabilities.”

The snow blockade forced Gill to turn around and head home, abandoning her hopes of making it to the gym.

The video has since gone viral and has prompted a conversation about snow removal.

One Edmonton business says that the lack of clearing in front of their restaurant caused a customer with mobility issues to simply turn around and go home.

“These are things we need to be thinking about. Sure, I can climb over a windrow, but not everybody can and they shouldn't be faced with that either,” said Katy Ingraham of Cartago Restaurant.

The street has since been cleared, however with the next snowfall bound to drift in again soon it’s hoped that there will be more vigilance by Edmontonians.

“Public spaces are for everybody,” said Ingraham.” This is unacceptable.”

With files from Timm Bruch