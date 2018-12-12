

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Three men are facing drug charges after a million-dollar bust in south Edmonton in November.

On Nov. 27, ALERT seized 8.7 kilograms of cocaine and 8.6 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, 216 grams of methamphetamine, 1,000 packages of hashish, two handguns, ammunition and $44,800 after raids at three homes in Mill Woods, Terwillegar and Hogdson.

James Jackson, 44, Richard Comely, 37, and Scott Doberstein, 38, were arrested on Dec. 11.

The three were charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Jackson, of Edmonton, was also charged with production of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, and eight firearm offences.

The other two men are from Leduc.

ALERT’s investigation began in October.