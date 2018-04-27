RCMP south of Edmonton are investigating a highway crash that left three people dead late Thursday night.

RCMP said officers and emergency crews were called to the collision, on Highways 2A and 611 West just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators have determined a pickup truck headed north on Highway 2A tried to turn left onto Highway 611 West, and hit a motorcycle travelling south.

The driver and passenger of the truck tried to help the two people on the motorcycle, when a third vehicle, an SUV, which was also heading south on the highway, ran into the scene of the initial crash.

As a result, the 51-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, and his 47-year-old female passenger, and the 47-year-old female passenger of the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all three are from Maskwacis.

The driver of the pickup, and the driver and three passengers of the SUV were not hurt in the crash.